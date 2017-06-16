UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
MOSCOW, June 16 A Kremlin spokesman on Friday declined to comment on a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry that one of its air strikes may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, referred questions about al-Baghdadi to the defence ministry. He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin received reports from the ministry on a regular basis. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt)
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.