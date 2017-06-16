Toshiba selects Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
MOSCOW, June 16 Russia does not have 100 percent confirmation that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.
Russia's Defence Ministry said earlier on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed al-Baghdadi in late May. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)
* KOSPI falls on selling by foreigners, institutional investors * KOSPI expected to recoup losses over next few days -analyst SEOUL, June 21 South Korean shares slipped to a 3-week low early on Wednesday as foreign investors turned somewhat bearish following MSCI's 's decision to add China's mainland-listed shares to its global indexes and as oil prices slumped. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,359.97 points as o