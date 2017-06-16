S.Korea shares skid to 3-week low on MSCI's nod to China, oil slumps

* KOSPI falls on selling by foreigners, institutional investors * KOSPI expected to recoup losses over next few days -analyst SEOUL, June 21 South Korean shares slipped to a 3-week low early on Wednesday as foreign investors turned somewhat bearish following MSCI's 's decision to add China's mainland-listed shares to its global indexes and as oil prices slumped. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,359.97 points as o