Russia may be creating forward air operating base in Syria -US

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s latest movements at an airfield in Syria suggest plans to establish a forward air operating base, the Pentagon said on Monday, generally describing Russian movement of “people and things” in Syria but declining to offer specifics on U.S. intelligence.

“We have seen movement of people and things that would indicate that they plan to use that base there, south of Latakia, as a forward air operating base,” said Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that the United States believed Russia had moved tanks to the airfield.