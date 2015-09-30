FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM Cameron says a Russian attack on IS would be "to the good"
September 30, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

UK PM Cameron says a Russian attack on IS would be "to the good"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said Russian air strikes in Syria on Wednesday would be “all to the good” if they targeted Islamic State militants, but warned action against opponents of President Bashir al-Assad would be a step backwards.

The Kremlin launched air strikes against targets in Syria in its biggest intervention in the Middle East in decades saying it had targeted Islamic State (IS), with the United States describing the Russian intervention as “dangerous”.

“If this is part of international action against ISIL (IS) and that appalling terrorist death cult outfit, then that is all to the good,” Cameron, who was on a visit to Jamaica, told Sky News.

“If, on the other hand, this is action against the Free Syrian Army and in defence of Assad the dictator, then obviously that is a retrograde step, but let’s see exactly what’s happened.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)

