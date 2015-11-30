UK's Labour Party says most members against air strikes in Syria

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Monday three-quarters of its members opposed bombing Islamic State militants in Syria, according to a sample of responses the party received over the weekend.

Prime Minister David Cameron is hoping to win round some Labour lawmakers so he can gain parliamentary approval for joining air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, saying Britain could not subcontract its security to other countries.

Labour is deeply divided over whether to back Cameron. The party’s leadership will meet later today to decide its official position after the party’s leader, veteran anti-war campaigner Jeremy Corbyn, said he felt Cameron had not made the case.

Corbyn asked members for their opinion on Friday.

The party said in a statement that a 1,900 person sample of 108,000 responses showed 75 percent of members opposed British air strikes in Syria, compared with 13 percent who back them. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)