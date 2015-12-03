FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron says EU needs stronger co-operation to fight terrorism
#Energy
December 3, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron says EU needs stronger co-operation to fight terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain wants to be part of a reformed European Union and the bloc needs stronger cooperation between its members to fight terrorism, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

“I want the European Union to be more competitive in terms of growth and jobs. I want Britain to stay in a refomed European Union,” Cameron, who was on a visit to NATO and EU member Bulgaria, said after meeting his counterpart Boiko Borisov.

“We need stronger cooperation in Europe on information sharing and passengers’ name records.” (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by Radu Marinas; editing by Ralph Boulton)

