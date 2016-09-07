CORRECTED-US tests Russia on Syria but developments "not encouraging"

(Corrects dateline, university)

OXFORD, England, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. diplomats are trying to persuade Russia to take steps toward a true ceasefire in Syria and to nudge Damascus toward a political transition but news out of Syria is "not encouraging," Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

"The choice is Russia's to make  and the consequences will be its responsibility," Carter said in an address to students at University of Oxford. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Angus MacSwan)