CORRECTED-US tests Russia on Syria but developments "not encouraging"

OXFORD, England, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. diplomats are trying to persuade Russia to take steps toward a true ceasefire in Syria and to nudge Damascus toward a political transition but news out of Syria is "not encouraging," Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.
"The choice is Russia's to make and the consequences will be its responsibility," Carter said in an address to students at University of Oxford.