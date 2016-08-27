One Turkish soldier killed in Syria offensive - sources

ANKARA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - One Turkish soldier was killed and three others wounded in a rocket attack on a tank close to the northern Syrian town of Jarablus on Saturday, Turkish military sources said, after Turkey launched a cross-border offensive this week.

The sources said the rocket was fired from territory held by the Kurdish YPG militia.

Rebels opposed to the Turkish intervention had earlier on Saturday denied there were Kurdish forces in the area. Turkey has said its campaign in Syria is targeting Islamic State and preventing Kurdish forces extending their territory in north Syria. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Patrick Markey)