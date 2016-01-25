FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Syria talks to seek national ceasefire, not with IS and Nusra
January 25, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. Syria talks to seek national ceasefire, not with IS and Nusra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. mediated talks on ending the war in Syria will push for a countrywide ceasefire, including all parties except the two groups designated as “terrorists” by the United Nations, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Monday.

“The condition is it should be a real ceasefire and not just local,” De Mistura told a news conference where he also said he hoped to start the peace talks on Jan. 29. “Suspension of fighting regarding ISIL and al Nusra is not on the table. However (there are) plenty of other suspensions of fighting that can take place.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

