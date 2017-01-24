FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, Russia, Turkey say will jointly enforce Syria ceasefire
January 24, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 7 months ago

Iran, Russia, Turkey say will jointly enforce Syria ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iran, Russia and Turkey will establish a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire in Syria, prevent any provocations and determine exactly how the ceasefire will work, the three nations said in a joint statement.

Concluding the Syria talks in Astana, Tehran, Moscow and Ankara also said they supported the willingness of the armed opposition groups to participate in the next round of negotiations to be held in Geneva on Feb. 8 and the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2254.

It was not immediately clear whether Syrian opposition or the Damascus government backed the communique. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)

