MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to discuss a possible ceasefire in Syria, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday citing Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov.

“We are ready to discuss the modalities of a ceasefire in Syria,” TASS cited Gatilov as saying. “This is what will be talked about in Munich”.

Gatilov also said that peace talks could resume before Feb. 25, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Jason Bush)