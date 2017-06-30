LONDON, June 30 There is "absolutely no doubt"
the government of Bashar al-Assad was behind the use of chemical
weapons in Syria in April, Britain's foreign minister Boris
Johnson said on Friday.
The world's chemical weapons watchdog said the banned nerve
agent sarin was used in an attack in northern Syria that killed
dozens of people, a report from a fact-finding team seen by
Reuters showed.
Western intelligence agencies had blamed Assad's government
for the attack, but Syrian officials have repeatedly denied
using banned toxins in the conflict.
"The exact responsibility for dropping the sarin will now go
to a joint investigative mechanism to be confirmed, but I've got
absolutely no doubt that the finger points at the Assad regime,"
Johnson said on Sky News.
"We will drive on with the UK campaign to impose sanctions
on those responsible... People who drop chemical weapons on
innocent people should be held to account."
