MOSCOW, June 30 A report by the world's chemical
weapons watchdog that the banned nerve agent sarin was used in
an attack in northern Syria in April is based on "doubtful
evidence", Russian news agencies quoted Russia's Foreign
Ministry as saying on Friday.
The report, seen by Reuters on Thursday, was circulated to
members of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, but was not made public.
The attack on April 4, when dozens of people were killed in
the town of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Idlib province, was the
most deadly in Syria's civil war in more than three years. It
prompted a U.S. missile strike against a Syrian air base which
Washington said was used to launch the strike.
"Unfortunately, after a first reading of this document we
are forced to note that its conclusions are based on extremely
doubtful evidence," TASS news agency quoted Russia's Foreign
Ministry as saying.
"The contents of the report compiled by a special commission
of the OPCW, are largely biased, which makes us think that the
activities of this structure serve a political order," TASS
quoted the ministry as saying.
Russia and its allies in the administration of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad deny that his forces deployed chemical
weapons in Khan Sheikhoun.
Moscow has said the attack was carried out by Assad's
opponents, who, Russian officials alleged, made it look as
though it was the work of government forces.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and
Christian Lowe)