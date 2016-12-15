FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
First convoy leaves eastern Aleppo - Reuters witness
December 15, 2016 / 12:52 PM / 8 months ago

First convoy leaves eastern Aleppo - Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEPPO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A convoy of 10 ambulances and at least 20 buses drove out of the rebel enclave of eastern Aleppo on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, the first to leave the city under an agreement by which the rebels will surrender the area to the government.

The buses stopped briefly at a road junction, and representatives of the Red Cross were seen boarding each one, before they moved on again, the Reuters witness said.

The convoy drove out of the rebel enclave proceeded by army and police vehicles. (Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

