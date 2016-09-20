FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia says truck with mortar gun accompanied aid convoy in Syria - agencies
September 20, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Russia says truck with mortar gun accompanied aid convoy in Syria - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds video link)

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday an aid convoy that came under attack in Syria had been accompanied by a militants’ pickup truck armed with a heavy mortar gun, Russian news agencies reported.

The ministry has uploaded part of the footage at its page on YouTube service: here

The agencies cited a defence ministry official as saying footage provided by drones had shown “new details” of the incident on Monday.

Russia has denied reports that its or the Syrian air force had struck the convoy near Aleppo. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones and Janet Lawrence)

