MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Around 10,000 citizens from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Moscow-led security bloc of six post-Soviet nations, are fighting in Syria, Russian news agencies quoted CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha as saying on Tuesday.

The CSTO, also widely known under its Russian abbreviation ODKB, unites Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)