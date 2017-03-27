FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-backed Syrian militias say have paused military operations near Tabqa dam
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 27, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 5 months ago

U.S.-backed Syrian militias say have paused military operations near Tabqa dam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats item to add slug to header field)

BEIRUT, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-backed Syrian militias said they temporarily halted military operations near the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates on Monday to allow engineers access to carry out work.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Arab and Kurdish militias supported by the U.S.-led coalition, has been battling Islamic State near the dam west of the Syrian city of Raqqa, part of campaign to capture the militants' stronghold.

The United Nations warned this year of the risk of catastrophic flooding from the dam, Syria's largest, which is at risk from high water levels, deliberate sabotage by IS and further damage from air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet

