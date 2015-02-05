FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heavy shelling in Syrian capital -witness, media
February 5, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Heavy shelling in Syrian capital -witness, media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shells fired from the east of Damascus could be heard landing in the centre of the Syrian capital on Thursday, a witness said, and local media reported that rockets and shells fired by Islamist insurgents had hit residential areas.

A witness in Damascus heard more than 30 bombardments in short succession. Local radio Sham FM also reported the blasts. Lebanon’s Hezbollah-run al-Manar television said the projectiles were fired by Islam Army, an insurgent group based in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital. (Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

