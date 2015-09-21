FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN investigator sees Milosevic's fate awaiting Assad
September 21, 2015

UN investigator sees Milosevic's fate awaiting Assad

GENEVA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Justice will catch up with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad even if he remains in power under a negotiated end to Syria’s war, U.N. human rights investigator Carla del Ponte said on Monday.

“Assad is the president, so let’s deal with the institution of president. If we can achieve a ceasefire with the president, why not? But afterwards, justice will come,” del Ponte told reporters.

“You remember in former Yugoslavia, Milosevic was president, and it was a peace negotiation at Dayton and they achieved an agreement? And Milosevic was still president, but justice could be done. Just an example from the past.” (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

