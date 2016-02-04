Turkish PM says those helping Assad are committing war crimes

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Those helping support the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are committing war crimes, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

“The root cause of this problem is the war crimes committed by the Syrian regime, and the war crimes committed by Daesh, by ISIS,” Davutoglu told a news conference on the sidelines of a fund-raising conference in London.

“Those who are helping the Assad regime are committing the same war crimes. I am especially telling this today because Aleppo is under heavy attack by Russian airplanes.”