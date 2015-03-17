FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-U.S. loses drone over Syria, which claims to have brought it down
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 17, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-U.S. loses drone over Syria, which claims to have brought it down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with partial confirmation)

BEIRUT/WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The United States lost contact with an unarmed Predator drone over Syria on Tuesday, U.S. officials said, stopping short of confirming the plane was taken down by Syrian air defences, as reported by Syrian state media.

“At this time, we have no information to corroborate press reports that the aircraft was shot down,” a U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We are looking into the incident and will provide more details when available.”

Another U.S. official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said flatly the United States could not “determine the cause yet,” without elaborating.

It was the first such incident since the U.S.-led coalition began carrying out air strikes against the hardline militant Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria last summer.

U.S. officials have previously described Syrian skies as relatively passive, noting that the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad had not taken aim at coalition aircraft flying over its territory.

But earlier on Tuesday, Syria’s state news agency SANA said Syria’s state news agency SANA said on Tuesday its air defences brought down a U.S. surveillance plane in the coastal province of Latakia.

“Syrian air defences brought down a hostile U.S. surveillance plane in northern Latakia,” SANA said in a bulletin, without giving further details. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny in Beirut and Phil Stewart in Washington; Editing by Alison Williams, John Stonestreet and Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.