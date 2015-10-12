FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

EU says Russia air strikes in Syria "of deep concern" -draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will condemn on Monday Russia’s air strikes on Western-backed rebels in Syria and warn they risk prolonging the conflict, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

“The recent Russian military attacks that go beyond Dae‘sh and other UN-designated terrorist groups, as well as on the moderate opposition, are of deep concern, and must cease immediately,” the draft prepared by EU ambassadors said, referring to Islamic State militants.

“This military escalation risks prolonging the conflict, undermining a political process, aggravating the humanitarian situation and increasing radicalisation,” the draft said.

EU foreign ministers were meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

