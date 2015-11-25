EU's Mogherini says Moscow agrees to keep up diplomacy on Syria

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia and Europe agreed to keep trying for a diplomatic solution in Syria, the office of EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday after she spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

A day after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, Mogherini’s office said both “agreed on the need to safeguard the diplomatic track for the Syrian crisis opened in Vienna”, referring to talks in the Austrian capital.

Mogherini also “underlined the importance to join forces in the fight against Daesh and to coordinate the efforts,” her office said in a statement, using a term for Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John Stonestreet)