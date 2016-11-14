FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EU puts more Syrian ministers and central bank governor under sanctions
November 14, 2016

EU puts more Syrian ministers and central bank governor under sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union extended its sanctions on Syria on Monday, putting 17 government ministers and the country's central bank chief under travel bans and asset freezes as part of its strategy to punish President Bashar al-Assad.

"This decision brings to 234 the total number of persons subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze for the violent repression against the civilian population in Syria," the EU said in a statement.

"In addition, 69 entities are targeted by an asset freeze." (Reporting by Robin Emmott)

