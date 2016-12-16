FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Russia says evacuation of rebels from eastern Aleppo complete - Ifax
December 16, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 8 months ago

Russia says evacuation of rebels from eastern Aleppo complete - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The evacuation of rebel fighters and their families from eastern Aleppo has been completed, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.

The ministry said more than 9,500 people including 4,500 fighters and 337 wounded had left the rebel-controlled sector of the city, and all women and children had been evacuated, Interfax reported.

The ministry said however that some radical rebel fighters remained and were firing at Syrian troops in some parts of Aleppo. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

