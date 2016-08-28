FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish air strikes kill 15 more civilians in Syria -Observatory
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 28, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Turkish air strikes kill 15 more civilians in Syria -Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A group monitoring the Syrian war said Turkish air strikes had killed at least 15 civilians in northern Syria, bringing to 35 the number of people it says have been killed in Turkish air strikes in the area on Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 20 more people were wounded in the air raid targeting a farm near the village of al-Amarna, which was captured by Turkish-backed Syrian rebels from Kurdish-allied militia on Sunday.

In a separate attack, the Observatory had said at least 20 people were killed and 50 more wounded in Turkish air strikes on the village of Jub al-Kousa, also within an area held by the Kurdish-allied militia. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.