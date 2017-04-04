FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France wants U.N. Security Council meeting after suspected Syria chemical attack
#Energy
April 4, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 5 months ago

France wants U.N. Security Council meeting after suspected Syria chemical attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister on Tuesday called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after a suspected gas attack on Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

"A new and particularly serious chemical attack took place this morning in Idlib province. The first information suggests a large number of victims, including children. I condemn this disgusting act," Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement.

"In the face of such serious actions that threaten international security, I ask for everyone not to shirk their responsibilities. With this in mind, I ask for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council," he added.

Ahead of a meeting in Brussels to discuss aid for Syria, Ayrault said Europe could not play a role in the country's reconstruction without a credible transition. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

