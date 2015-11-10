FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French air strikes target Islamic State oil infrastructure
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 10, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

French air strikes target Islamic State oil infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French fighter jets have struck oil pumping stations in eastern Syria aimed at weakening Islamic State’s financial resources, the defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The two strikes targeted oil pumping stations in the south-east region of Deir ez-Zor,” it said in a statement.

“The objective is to weaken the financial capacity of Islamic State by disrupting the exploitation of oil resources in zones under the control of this terrorist group.”

The strikes took place on Sunday and Monday night. (Reporting By John Irish Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.