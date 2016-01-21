FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credible framework needed for Syria talks, no third Syrian delegation - French diplomat
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Credible framework needed for Syria talks, no third Syrian delegation - French diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - There must be a credible framework in place before inter-Syrian peace talks can take place, a senior French diplomat said on Thursday, adding that an opposition platform created in Riyadh last month must lead talks as stipulated by a U.N. resolution.

“You don’t launch a process just for the sake of launching a process, but to succeed and achieve an effective and lasting solution,” the diplomat said.

The diplomat said the United Nations had yet to inform Paris whether the talks would go ahead as planned on Jan. 25 and that if more time was needed to get the right conditions in place then the U.N. should consider it.

In response to Russian suggestions that a third delegation could be part of the talks, the diplomat said the platform created in Riyadh was key to any talks as stipulated by a December U.N. Security Council resolution. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.