France working with Britain to draft UN resolution on chemical weapons

MINSK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - France is working with Britain to draft a United Nations resolution on chemical weapons as quickly as possible, the French foreign affairs minister said on Tuesday.

"We have taken over the drafting (of the chemical weapons resolution) with Britain. We are not giving up," Jean-Marc Ayrault told Reuters head of a meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis in Minsk.

He added they hoped to be able to bring the resolution forward as soon as possible. (Reporting by John Irish; writing by Michel Rose)