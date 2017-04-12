PARIS, April 12 France and the rest of Europe
must use last week's U.S. missile strike on Syria as a tool to
revive peace negotiations between warring parties, French
President Francois Hollande said in a newspaper interview
published on Wednesday.
In the interview with Le Monde, Hollande said intelligence
suggested that the nerve gas attack which prompted the U.S.
missile strike was tactical in nature and launched from an
aircraft.
Major western powers and their Middle Eastern allies blame
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the attack and have been
pushing this week to try to isolate him over the attack on a
rebel-held town last week that killed 87 people including 31
children.
Pressure is also building on Russian President Vladimir
Putin to break ties with Assad.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)