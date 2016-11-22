FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia says EU ban on fuel supply to Syria not related to its air group - agencies
November 22, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 9 months ago

Russia says EU ban on fuel supply to Syria not related to its air group - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The sanctions imposed by the European Union on fuel supplies to Syria cannot be applied to the Russian air group in the country, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the news agencies on Tuesday.

The Russian news outlets said he was commenting on reports of illegal fuel supplies to Syria.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Russian tankers had smuggled jet fuel to Syria through EU waters, bolstering military supplies to a country where Moscow is carrying out air strikes in support of the government, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)

