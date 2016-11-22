Russia says EU ban on fuel supply to Syria not related to its air group - agencies

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The sanctions imposed by the European Union on fuel supplies to Syria cannot be applied to the Russian air group in the country, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the news agencies on Tuesday.

The Russian news outlets said he was commenting on reports of illegal fuel supplies to Syria.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Russian tankers had smuggled jet fuel to Syria through EU waters, bolstering military supplies to a country where Moscow is carrying out air strikes in support of the government, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)