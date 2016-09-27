FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel sceptical about no-fly zone in Syria
September 27, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Germany's Merkel sceptical about no-fly zone in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she was sceptical that a no-fly zone could be enforced in Syria, given the situation there.

"Given the way the situation is at the moment, I'm skeptical that we can enforce a no-fly zone right now," Merkel told reporters after a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Nijab Razak.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier had called for a temporary no-fly zone for military aircraft in Syria of up to seven days following the bombing of an aid convoy near Aleppo on Sept. 19. U.S. President Barack Obama has repeatedly rejected such proposals. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
