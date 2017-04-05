FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 5 months ago

Germany says Russia, Iran bear responsibility over Syria chemical attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday accused Russia and Iran of carrying some responsibility for a suspected chemical weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces that killed scores of people in a rebel-held area.

"The federal government sees responsibility lying with Russia and Iran as allies of the Assad regime," a German government spokeswoman told a regular news conference in Berlin.

"We are convinved that without their massive military support the regime would have long ago had to agree to serious negotiations about a political solution," she added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

