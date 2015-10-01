FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says can only end Syrian war with Russia's help
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 1, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says can only end Syrian war with Russia's help

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it would be possible to end to the civil war in Syria only with the help of Russia, which this week launched airstrikes in the war-torn country.

Speaking of the refugee crisis, Merkel said it was necessary to tackle the issues causing people to flee their homes.

“That’s particularly true of Syria, where we have all known for years that there can only be a solution with Russian and not without Russia,” Merkel said at speech in eastern Germany to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of German reunification.

The United States took a different stance, with the White House saying Russia’s military actions in Syria risked prolonging the conflict in Syria.

On Thursday, Russian warplanes, in a second day of strikes, bombed a camp run by rebels trained by the CIA, the group’s commander said.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.