April 20, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Syrian government says "serious" in talks, opposition walkout may ease solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph.)

GENEVA, April 20 (Reuters) - The Syrian government stood its ground at Geneva talks on Wednesday, saying it was engaged “seriously” and that a decision by the opposition to step away might help find a solution, because the opponents did not represent the Syrian people.

After meeting with the U.N.’s Deputy Syria envoy Ramzi Ezzedine Ramzi, Syria’s Bashar Ja‘afari said he had discussed with him amendments to a U.N. guiding principles document, the idea of a broad based government and provocations by Israel in the Golan Heights.

“To begin with, they (High Negotiations Committee) do not represent the Syrian people,” he told reporters. “Quite on the contrary, by leaving they may be taking away a major obstacle that will allow us to reach a solution.” (Reporting By John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Larry King)

