Britain's Hammond says believes strike on "Jihadi John" was successful

PRAGUE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain believes that Islamic State leader “Jihadi John” was killed in a U.S. air attack in northern Syria but it has not yet received confirmation the strike was successful, Britain’s foreign secretary said on Friday.

“I cant tell you for sure that the strike was successful, because we don’t have that information yet, we are obviously pursuing all possible avenues to confirm that he is dead, although we believe the strike was successful,” Philip Hammond told reporters during a visit to Prague.