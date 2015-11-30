FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria air strikes will get parliament majority - UK's Hammond
November 30, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Syria air strikes will get parliament majority - UK's Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Philip Hammond said on Monday he was confident the government would secure a parliamentary majority in support of launching air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria.

“I am confident that when we bring this matter to a vote in parliament we will now see a majority of parliamentarians supporting the action,” he told reporters after meeting German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“During the course of today there has been significant progress in the task of building a coalition in parliament in favour of air strikes in Syria and ensuring that when it comes to a vote that coalition is able to find its voice,” he said, according to the Press Association news agency. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

