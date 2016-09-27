WHO calls for safe routes to evacuate east Aleppo sick, wounded

GENEVA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) called on Tuesday for sick and wounded people in the embattled eastern part of the Syrian city of Aleppo to be evacuated through safe corridors for treatment.

A massive Russian-backed assault is under way on the besieged rebel-held sector of Aleppo, where the WHO said only 35 doctors remained to care for at least 250,000 people.

"WHO is calling for the immediate establishment of humanitarian routes to evacuate sick and wounded from the eastern part of the city," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a news briefing in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)