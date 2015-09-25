Hezbollah leader confirms localised ceasefire deal in Syria

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah confirmed on Friday that a deal had been reached between Syrian pro-government forces and insurgents in two areas of the country that included a six-month ceasefire.

The deal, which would see rebels withdraw from a town near the border with Lebanon and the evacuation of besieged civilians from two villages in the northwest, would take place in two stages, Nasrallah said in a live interview with Al-Manar TV.

Reuters reported the deal on Thursday.