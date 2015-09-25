FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah leader confirms localised ceasefire deal in Syria
#World News
September 25, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Hezbollah leader confirms localised ceasefire deal in Syria

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a rare public appearance at an Ashoura ceremony in Beirut's southern suburbs November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah confirmed on Friday that a deal had been reached between Syrian pro-government forces and insurgents in two areas of the country that included a six-month ceasefire.

The deal, which would see rebels withdraw from a town near the border with Lebanon and the evacuation of besieged civilians from two villages in the northwest, would take place in two stages, Nasrallah said in a live interview with Al-Manar TV.

Reuters reported the deal on Thursday.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Mark Heinrich

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
