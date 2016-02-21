Death toll in Homs bombings reaches 46 - Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The death toll from two bomb blasts in the Syrian city of Homs on Sunday reached 46 including at least 28 civilians, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory said the attacks, which hit the city’s central Zahra district, were among the biggest blasts to hit a government-held area in Homs in the five-year-old civil war.

The governor of Homs was quoted by Syrian state television as saying the death toll was 25 people. State TV initially said 14 had been killed.