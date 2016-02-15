France says attacks on hospitals in Syria are war crimes

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Minister said on Monday attacks on hospitals in Syria by the Syrian government and its allies were war crimes.

“I strongly condemn the new deliberate strike against a hospital,” Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement. “The attacks against medical facilities ...constitute war crimes.”

Seven people were killed in air strikes in Syria on a hospital supported by Medecins Sans Frontieres, the charity’s France president said on Monday, adding that he believed Russia or Syrian government forces were behind the attack.