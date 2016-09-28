Air strike hits major Aleppo hospital - medical workers

BEIRUT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Air strikes hit a hospital in rebel-held eastern Aleppo in the early hours of Wednesday, putting it out of service, medical workers said.

"The warplane flew over us and directly started dropping its missiles on this hospital...at around 4 a.m.," Mohammad Abu Rajab, a radiologist at the M10 hospital, told Reuters. "The rubble fell in on the patients in the intensive care unit."

Since a ceasefire collapsed last week, rebel-held areas of Aleppo have been heavily bombarded, raising international concern over the plight of their 250,000 residents.