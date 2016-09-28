FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 2-Aleppo bombardments hit bakery, damage hospitals - residents
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 28, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Aleppo bombardments hit bakery, damage hospitals - residents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Two hospitals were damaged and a bakery hit in bombardments of rebel-held eastern Aleppo early on Wednesday, residents said, as Syrian government forces pressed their Russian-backed campaign to retake the whole city.

At least six people were killed by artillery shelling in the al-Maadi neighbourhood while they queued for bread at the bakery, residents and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

One of the damaged hospitals was near the bakery, and the other was in another part of Aleppo, the Sakhour district.

Mohammad Abu Rajab, a radiologist at the other hospital that was damaged, known as M10, said the missiles struck around 4 a.m. "The rubble fell in on the patients in the intensive care unit," he told Reuters from Aleppo.

The strikes also hit the hospital's oxygen and power generators, and patients were transferred to another hospital in the area, medical workers at the M10 hospital said.

Over 250,000 civilians are thought to be besieged in the rebel-held sector of Aleppo, where intensive bombing by government forces and their allies has killed hundreds of people since a ceasefire collapsed last week. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.