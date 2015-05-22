FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurgents in Syria seize hospital from army-monitor
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 22, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Insurgents in Syria seize hospital from army-monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, May 22 (Reuters) - Insurgents including the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front seized a hospital from government forces on Friday which they had besieged since late April, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The Nusra Front said government forces fled the hospital outside the town of Jisr al-Shughour in Idlib province. “The Mujahideen (holy warriors) are pursuing them,” it said in a Twitter feed.

Syrian officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The Observatory said the insurgents were in complete control of the hospital. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.