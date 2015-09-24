FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Warring sides in Syria reach agreement on two villages, border town, sources say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT and GENEVA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Warring sides in Syria have reached an agreement under UN supervision over the fate of two villages in the northwest and a town near the Lebanese border, sources familiar with the talks said on Thursday, as a ceasefire in the areas held.

The deal included the withdrawal of rebel fighters holed up in the mostly regime-held area near Lebanon, and the evacuation of civilians from two Shi‘ite villages under rebel siege in Idlib province in northwest Syria, the sources said.

It would be implemented within six months, during which time there would be an extended ceasefire in the areas. Evacuation of wounded from both sides would begin on Friday. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Tom Miles, writing by John Davison, editing by Larry King)

