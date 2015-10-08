FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian troops, Russian jets launch attack in Ghab Plain -monitor
October 8, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian troops, Russian jets launch attack in Ghab Plain -monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Syrian government ground forces and allied militia backed by Russian air strikes launched an offensive against rebels in the strategically important Ghab Plain in western Syria on Thursday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Insurgents advanced into the area earlier this year, building on gains that have posed a threat to the coastal region vital to President Bashar al-Assad’s control of western Syria.

Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Observatory, told Reuters that troops were targeting insurgent-held areas with heavy barrages of surface-to-surface missiles, as Russian jets bombed from above. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland)

