FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia agrees to 48-hour Aleppo truce, UN awaits others - de Mistura
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 25, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Russia agrees to 48-hour Aleppo truce, UN awaits others - de Mistura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia has agreed to a 48-hour humanitarian pause in the divided Syrian city of Aleppo to allow aid deliveries, but security guarantees are awaited from other parties on the ground, U.N. officials said on Thursday.

"We are very much focused in maintaining our line, we want a 48-hour pause, the Russian Federation replied 'yes', we will wait for others to do the same," Staffan de Mistura, U.N. Special Envoy for Syria, told reporters. "But we are ready, trucks are ready and they can leave anytime we get that message."

The U.N. relief plan for Aleppo has three elements, including simultaneous deliveries of food to the rebel-held east and government-controlled west, as well as "cross-line repair" of the electrical system in the south that powers water pumping stations that serve 1.8 million people, said Jan Egeland, who chairs the weekly humanitarian task force that met in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.