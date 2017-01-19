FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jihadist group in Syria attacks rival faction-monitor
January 19, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 7 months ago

Jihadist group in Syria attacks rival faction-monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Fighters from Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly the al-Qaeda linked Nusra Front, attacked checkpoints and positions of the Islamist Ahrar al-Sham rebel group in Syria's Idlib province on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Officials from both groups did not immediately respond to messages from Reuters seeking comment.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the two armed groups clashed with each other in the western Idlib countryside, and Fateh al-Sham seized a border crossing into Turkey. (Reporting by Ellen Francis, editing by Larry King)

