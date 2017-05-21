BEIRUT May 21 A bomb attack killed at least 14
Syrian insurgents at a headquarters for the powerful Islamist
Ahrar al-Sham group on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights monitoring group said.
Two blasts including at least one suicide attacker hit the
base in a village east of Saraqeb in Idlib province, the
British-based Observatory reported.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
blast.
Photos circulated on social media showed bloodied corpses
and a blackened motorbike outside a small building in the
village. The pictures could not immediately be verified.
Idlib is a rebel stronghold, but some insurgent factions
have fought among themselves this year, including in clashes
that pitted groups aligned with Ahrar al-Sham against groups
that joined the al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance.
Syrian government forces have taken advantage of rebel
infighting, particularly a separate spat further south near
Damascus, to recapture territory from insurgents in the six-year
conflict.
(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Mark Potter)